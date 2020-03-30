Bisoi: Many youths working as security guards in Bangalore have urged the Odisha government to facilitate their return to their native villages in Mayurbhanj district. They have requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Saraskana MLA to help them come back as survival has become very difficult for them with most companies downing their shutters.

“Sir please help us to return to our homes. We are worried about our families and they are also concerned about us. We do not have any money and have been surviving on biscuits only,” the youths have stated via various social networking sites,” informed sources here Monday.

Most of these youths were working for companies like HSBC, Kesana Business Park, BITI Indi, Wells Fargo, Orkela and Ikspace. The companies are not paying the salaries to the youths as they have stopped operations. Hence the youths have requested the Odisha government to help them get back home.

