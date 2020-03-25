Bhubaneswar: As many as 70 Odia migrant workers who are stuck at Pedatadepalli locality under Godabari district of Andhra Pradesh owing to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak Wednesday received help from Odisha government under ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ initiative.

According to a source, 70 manual workers from the state including15 from Bhadrak and 55 from Ganjam worked in a spinning mill there to earn their living.

They were not paid after the mill was forced to shut down amid COVID-19 outbreak in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, with interstate vehicular movement coming to a halt, they were not able to come back home. Without money or food, they continue to suffer there.

That said, the state government came forward to help after convenor of ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ Arup Patnaik apprised the Chief Minister’s Office of their situation. Subsequently, Andhra Pradesh labour commissioner was informed about the development following which the owner of the spinning mill provided food and shelter to 600 blue-collar workers working there.

PNN