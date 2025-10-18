Balasore: Siddhartha Pati, a scientist from Balasore, has earned a patent for developing an eco-friendly process to extract chitosan — a biodegradable compound used in pharmaceutical industry— from discarded shrimp shells, turning marine waste into valuable bioproducts.

Pati’s startup, aligned with the government’s Circular Economy and Waste to Wealth missions, focuses on converting marine waste into raw materials for pharmaceutical, agricultural and industrial use.

The patented technology enables the production of biopolymers such as chitin, chitosan and biostimulants from shrimp shells, which have wide applications in medicine, cosmetics and water purification.

“What was once dumped into landfills or the sea, causing serious pollution, is now being turned into a resource of immense value,” Pati said. Calling the patent “the beginning of a series of breakthroughs”, Pati said his team aims to make India a global hub for sustainable bioproducts and bio-based materials.