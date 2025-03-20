RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: As Pakhala Dibasa approaches March 20, Odias across the state and beyond are preparing to celebrate their beloved summer staple—Pakhala Bhata. More than just a dish, this fermented rice meal is deeply rooted in Odisha’s culture, offering both tradition and health benefits during the sweltering summer months. Food vlogger Lalita Bhanja highlights Pakhala’s nutritional advantages, noting its short chain fatty acids that boost gut health and immunity. The fermentation process introduces probiotics, aiding digestion and overall well-being.

Additionally, Pakhala acts as a natural coolant, helping regulate body temperature, prevent heat-related ailments, and ensure hydration. To mark the occasion, restaurants across Bhubaneswar, including Nimantran, run by the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), are curating special menus featuring various Pakhala variations paired with classic side dishes like Baigana Bharta, Aloo Bharta, Saga Bhaja, Ambula Rai, Macha Bhaja, and Badi Chura. The celebrations extend beyond Odisha, with Odias worldwide embracing the festival as a way to reconnect with their culinary heritage. The OTDC, in collaboration with the department of Tourism, will host a state-level Pakhala Dibasa event at Panthanivas, Bhubaneswar, where Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida will be the chief guest.

Also Read: Work for STP at Koel Nagar to start in April

For many, Pakhala is more than just food—it is an emotion and a symbol of cultural identity. Sangeeta Sahoo, a homemaker from Bhubaneswar, reflects, “We eat Pakhala every day at home. It’s not just a dish, but a tradition that keeps us connected to our roots.” The state government’s initiative to promote Pakhala globally underscores its cultural significance and its potential to gain international recognition. From health experts and restaurateurs to food bloggers and the Odia diaspora, the enthusiasm surrounding Pakhala Dibasa highlights the dish’s enduring legacy and universal appeal, making it not just a meal, but a celebration of tradition and heritage.