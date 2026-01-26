Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday inaugurated the annual 11-day Adivasi Mela, the state’s largest tribal fair, which will continue in the state capital till February 5.

Minister for ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Nityananda Gond was also present at the event, which is being held at the Adivasi Exhibition Ground in Unit-I area of the city.

The fair is a major attraction in the city as residents get to witness tribal lifestyle, haat, art, craft and food.

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଆଦିବାସୀ ପଡ଼ିଆଠାରେ ଆୟୋଜିତ ଆଦିବାସୀ ମେଳା-୨୦୨୬ର ଉଦ୍‌ଘାଟନୀ ଉତ୍ସବରେ ଯୋଗଦେଲି। ଆମ ଜନଜାତି ଭାଇଭଉଣୀମାନେ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଆତ୍ମା । ସେମାନଙ୍କର ସମୃଦ୍ଧ ସଂସ୍କୃତି ଓ ପରମ୍ପରା ଆମ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଗୌରବ ଏବଂ ଏହି ମେଳା ସେମାନଙ୍କ ସରଳ ଜୀବନଶୈଳୀ ଓ ଅସାଧାରଣ କଳାକୃତିକୁ ବିଶ୍ୱ ଦରବାରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବାର ଏକ ଶକ୍ତିଶାଳୀ ମାଧ୍ୟମ। pic.twitter.com/5jL310WlTp — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) January 26, 2026

Tribal dance and music performances are also held every evening.

In his address, Majhi, who also hails from a tribal family, called upon the community to become educated and aware about their rights.

He said the state government’s efforts for the formation of the south Odisha and north Odisha development councils will help unite and uplift tribals across the regions.

“These development councils aim to bridge regional disparities and focus on resolving critical issues related to the lives, livelihoods, and basic challenges faced by the tribal communities,” he said.

Majhi lauded the popularity of Koraput Coffee, which is being produced by the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG).

“The state is proud of its tribals who ensure name and fame for the state. I assure the tribal community that their land, forest and water would be preserved by the government,” he said.

The CM also called upon the tribal community to strike a balance between tradition and development and asserted that empowerment was key to lead the path of progress.

He said the community must actively participate in the state’s development journey.

Highlighting his tribal roots, Majhi alleged that the previous government had introduced a plan to allocate tribal land to non-tribals.

“I stopped this move after assuming office in 2024,” he said and added that the Adivasi Mela serves as an important economic opportunity for the tribal communities, with products crafted by them being showcased.