Rajnagar: A crocodile measuring 11 feet 3 inches in length was found dead in the Hansua River in Rajnagar area of Kendrapara district, forest officials said Tuesday.

The carcass was spotted floating near Sanaor Monday evening, following which local residents alerted the Forest department. A team reached the spot by boat, retrieved the dead reptile and later transported it to the Rajnagar range office for examination.

According to officials, the crocodile was missing its left limb, indicating it may have died following a territorial fight with another crocodile. Such incidents are more likely during the breeding season, which has recently begun.

A four-member team led by veterinary officer Dr Prakash Kumar Jena conducted an autopsy. Preliminary findings suggest the animal had died around eight to 10 days ago and the carcass had begun to decompose.

Forest authorities said further investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause of death.