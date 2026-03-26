Bhubaneswar: Odisha is among the leading states in mushroom production, contributing nearly 11 per cent to the country’s total output, Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said while addressing the Mushroom Conclave 2026 here Wednesday. “Mushrooms are called super food as it is rich in nutrients, fat-free and low in cholesterol. Its cultivation is organic and sustainable for the environment.

The state government is promoting mushroom cultivation, providing subsidies under MKUY and developing the roadmap for its market linkage, while providing robust logistic support,” the deputy CM said. The conclave was organised by Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (APICOL), a corporation under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (DA&FE) to promote mushroom cultivation as a sustainable livelihood opportunity. The event featured technical sessions on advanced production techniques, post-harvest management, value addition, and market linkages in the mushroom sector.

On the occasion, deputy CM launched APICOL’s new website and distributed ‘Go-Ahead’ letters to mushroom producers for setting up their production and spawn units. Apart from the ceremonial session, nine expert speakers shared valuable insights on various technical aspects of mushroom cultivation and its value chain.

The conclave witnessed active participation from over 170 participants across the state, including members of Mushroom Federation, reflecting strong interest from the farming and entrepreneurial community. Soil Conservation and Watershed Development Director Subrat Kumar Panda, Horticulture Director Kalunge Gorakh Waman, OUAT VC Pravat Kumar Raul, APICOL MD Shubhranshu Mishra and Odisha Mushroom Growers Federation Chairman Adwaita Kumar Patra, who highlighted the importance of mushroom cultivation in strengthening farmer incomes and rural livelihoods.

So far, 1207 farmers have received approval for setting up various mushroom-based enterprises, including spawn production units and cultivation and processing units for paddy straw, oyster and button mushrooms. Additionally, 207 entrepreneurs have already received subsidies to establish their enterprises, reflecting the growing momentum in the sector. Many scientists, specialists from OUAT and entrepreneurs participated in the conclave.