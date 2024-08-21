Bhubaneswar: Hours after Kudumi community leader Mamata Mohanta filed her nomination as the BJP’s official candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll Wednesday, another saffron party leader Jagannath Pradhan also submitted his papers as an Independent candidate.

He was accompanied by several party leaders, including Kantabanji MLA Laxman Bag.

Odisha BJP in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar clarified that Mohanta is the official BJP nominee, while Pradhan is a “dummy candidate” meant to safeguard Mohanta’s position.

“Mohanta is our official candidate and Pradhan is a dummy candidate. Pradhan has been fielded for safety of the party candidate. There should be no more discussions on Pradhan’s candidature,” Tomar said.

He emphasised that Pradhan’s role is purely precautionary and that the party would proceed with its official candidate.

Pradhan had previously contested the Bhubaneswar-Central seat in the Assembly elections, losing narrowly to BJD’s Ananta Narayan Jena.

Earlier in the day, Mohanta, accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Tomar, and other party leaders, submitted her nomination papers to the returning officer at the Assembly.

Given the BJP’s strong position in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, Mohanta is well-positioned to win the bypoll and secure the Rajya Sabha seat she vacated as a BJD member July 31. She joined the BJP the following day.

The BJP has 74 seats in the Odisha Assembly, compared to BJD’s 51, Congress’s 14, three Independents, and one CPI(M) legislator.

After submitting her papers, Mohanta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and Majhi, pledging to work for the people of Odisha and her community.

Majhi expressed confidence in Mohanta’s victory, saying, “We are optimistic that she will emerge as a winner and represent Odisha in the Rajya Sabha.”

Mohanta had previously been elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJD candidate in April 2020 but resigned with 18 months remaining in her six-year term.

Odisha has 10 Rajya Sabha seats – eight held by the BJD, one by the BJP, and one is currently vacant.

