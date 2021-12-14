Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government directed the energy firms Tuesday to maximise production to prevent load-shedding in summer as less rainfall led to a low hydro-storage situation in some reservoirs.

At a virtual meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewed the current power availability and peak-hour demand, an official statement said.

Grid Corporation of Odisha (Gridco) MD Trilochan Panda said the state had a total power availability of 7,651 mw, including 1,295 mw from renewable sources.

The power production has come down by around 1,700 mw because of recent mechanical troubles in some units. The peak demand during the current season is around 3,350 mw and may cross 4,000 mw during summers, according to Panda.

Mohapatra directed the power generation companies to optimise production through proper maintenance and upkeep of all their units in view of a low hydro-storage situation at the Indravati, Balimela and Upper Kolab reservoirs.

The chief secretary told the Gridco and the Energy Department to keep a vigil over proper maintenance and functioning of all the units, emphasising the need to ensure no load-shedding in the state.

He said power generation from solar and thermal sources should be augmented so that the average demand during the daytime can be met from these sources.

The hydropower should be kept as a reserve for meeting the peak-hour demand in the summer. The reservoirs will be managed rationally to meet the peak-hour demand till the onset of the next monsoon, Mohapatra added.

PTI