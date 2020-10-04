Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly speaker Surjya Narayan Patro Sunday adjourned the House till Monday 10:30am after paying homage to sitting BJD MLA from Pipili Pradeep Maharathy who died in a hospital here earlier in the day.

Soon after the House assembled at 11am, Speaker Patro said as the house had to take up condolence resolution to mourn the death of a sitting member, the leaders of all political parties met in the morning and decided to take up Sunday’s listed agenda Monday after 10:30am.

Patro said Maharathi was a popular leader in his constituency and that the state had lost a leader dedicated to public life.

Notably, Biju Janata Dal legislator and former state cabinet minister Pradeep Maharathy, who was tested COVID-19 positive recently, passed away Sunday. He was 65.

The body of the leader was taken to his residence in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Legislative Assembly premises, BJD state headquarters, and later to his farmhouse in Pipili.

He will be cremated at Puri Swargadwara with state honours.

PNN