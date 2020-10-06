Bhubaneswar: Despite vehement protest by opposition parties, the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in Odisha Assembly Tuesday during the ongoing monsoon session.

While senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra termed the Bill as ‘draconian’, BJP members boycotted the discussion on the matter in the House Tuesday.

Notably, the opposition parties have been demanding complete removal of Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. According to them, the state government is trying to seize the autonomy of higher educational institutions in the State.

On the other hand, in a bid to rationalise the administrative functioning of all state-run universities, the state cabinet September 2 decided to bring all universities under the Odisha Universities Act, 2020.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the state cabinet has been pleased to approve the proposal for amendment of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989.

Odisha government had tabled the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Monday in the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly.

