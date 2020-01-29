Bhubaneswar: Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairman of All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) Om Birla has constituted a committee of presiding officers to review the powers of presiding officers under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution and the rules made thereunder.

Birla has appointed Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi as the chairperson of the Committee while Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro and Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hagde Kageri have been nominated as the two other members of the panel.

It is worth mentioning that Patro has already been nominated as one of the members of the Committee constituted by LS Speaker to look into the aspects of making the business of Legislative Assemblies paperless.