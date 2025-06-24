Baripada/Kuliana: A day after a failed robbery attempt near Jagannathpur, five armed men looted lakhs of rupees from Odisha Gramya Bank in Kuchei, both under Kuliana police limits of Mayurbhanj district, a source said.

According to the source, the robbers arrived on two motorcycles, brandished guns, took the cash, locked the employees inside the bank, and fled. The miscreants also took away the hard disc of the CCTV installed inside the bank premises.

The exact amount looted is yet to be confirmed. Police have launched an investigation.

In the earlier incident Monday, Shibananda Barik, 30, of Kamata village, was critically injured after being shot in the head and thigh. Barik, a liquor shop employee, was carrying Rs 8 lakh to Baripada when four bike-borne miscreants began following him. As he neared Jagannathpur, they intercepted him and opened fire. He is currently undergoing treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

PNN