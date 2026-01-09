Diu: Defending champions Odisha registered a dominating 7-0 win over debutants Himachal Pradesh to reach the women’s final in Beach Soccer at Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2026 in Diu Thursday. Srijana Tamang, Satyabati Khadia, and Khundongbam Ambalika scored two goals each for the winners. Tamil Nadu will have a chance to win both the men’s and women’s gold medals.

TN’s women’s team of Deepika and Pavithra came from a set down to beat teammates Swathi and Dharshini 19-21, 21-12, 15-6 in the first semi-final and will now face Pondicherry’s Revathi and Swetha in the gold medal match. The men’s final will be played between Tamil Nadu’s Bharat and Rajesh and Goa’s Sawan and Gauns. The KIBG 2026, organised by the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, is being held under the technical supervision of the Sports Authority of India and national sports federations. Odisha also bagged Gold in Women Regu and Bronze in Men Regu.