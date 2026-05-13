Bhubaneswar: Odisha unit of the BJP will organise a massive e-bike rally in Bhubaneswar to welcome party president Nitin Nabin during his maiden visit to the state May 18.

The rally will begin at the Bhubaneswar airport and conclude at Jatani, where a training camp will be held for party workers and leaders.

“We are planning a massive e-bike rally to welcome the BJP president. The rally is being organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation and reduction in expenditure amid global economic challenges,” senior party leader Jagannath Pradhan told reporters.

He said the proposal for the e-bike rally was approved during a preparatory meeting held at the BJP state headquarters Tuesday.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal said Nabin’s visit was aimed at energising party workers and leaders.

Apart from addressing party functionaries at the training camp in Jatani, Nabin is also scheduled to attend meetings of the BJP core committee and the state council of ministers in Bhubaneswar, Samal said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida are also expected to participate in the meeting.

The visit is being viewed as politically significant as Odisha prepares for the three-tier panchayat elections scheduled early next year.

PTI