Sambalpur: The bodies of two students, who went missing while bathing in the Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, were fished out Saturday, police said.

A rescue team comprising personnel of the Odisha Disaster Response Force (ODRF) and the Fire Services recovered the bodies from the river this morning, a senior officer said.

The two students had gone missing while taking a bath Friday near the Dhobapada Ghat under the Khetrajpur Police Station limits, he said.

The deceased were identified as Kanisk Kanit and Himanshu Singh, both Class-IX students of Tiwari Gali area.

“A search operation was launched to rescue them Friday but could not be continued due to darkness. The bodies of the two students were fished out from the river on Saturday morning. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem examinations,” the officer added.

