Puri: Puri District Additional Sessions Judge Ramnath Panda Thursday sentenced one Narayan Mullick to ten years RI with a fine of Rs 20,000 for raping a minor girl.

The sessions judge while delivering a judgment in a case under the POCSO Act, directed the legal service authority to pay the victim seven lakh rupees.

According to the prosecution July 8, 2019, a minor girl from Keonjhar came to Puri after boarding a passenger bus from Bhubaneswar and reached Puri by 8 PM.

The girl on her earlier visit to Puri got acquainted with the helper of the bus and took his phone number. She informed the helper about her visit, boarded the bus, and reached Puri.

The helper after all the passengers got down from the bus, brought some food and gave it to the girl. Later at night he raped her in the bus.

The minor girl was found crying in the bus stand when some locals, after learning her story, informed the police.

The Kumbharpada police reached the spot, sent the victim to district headquarters hospital for treatment and arrested bus helper Narayan Mullick.

The Police filed a chargesheet under 376(ii)(f)(k) against the accused to stand trial in the court. Additional Public Prosecutor B Parida conducted the case on behalf of the state government.

