Bhubaneswar: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha Tuesday announced that the annual Plus II examinations will commence February 18 and conclude March 28, 2025.

A total of 3,93,619 students from the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams are set to appear for the examinations, which will be held at as many as 1,276 centres across the state, the council added.

CHSE officials expressed confidence in maintaining examination integrity. Chief Secretary of Odisha has instructed district SPs to take strict action against any malpractice attempts, the officials informed.

The officials added that to ensure smooth conduct of examination, a five-tier surveillance system has been implemented. Apart from the college-level squad led by superintendents, additional monitoring will be carried out by observer squads from hubs, district administration squads, and zonal squads.

Moreover, 35 special squads will be deployed across 30 districts from the Central office. The identities of these officials will remain confidential, and they will conduct surprise inspections at exam centres.

