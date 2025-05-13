Bhubaneswar: Rama Chandra Kadam, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and MLA from Pottangi, has written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urging him to immediately convene a special session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly to hold discussions over the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent developments.

Earlier, Congress party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Sunday wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to convene a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire between India and Pakistan which was first announced by US President Donald Trump.

In his letter to CM Majhi, written May 10 and made public Tuesday, Kadam cited the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the unfolding Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump as critical developments requiring urgent deliberation.

“Once again, I urge the immediate convening of a special session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. In light of the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire declared earlier today by US President Donald Trump, it is essential that the people’s representatives come together without delay. This session will provide a critical forum to deliberate on these urgent developments and reaffirm our united commitment to national security and resilience,” wrote Kadam.

The senior Congress leader also appealed to the Chief Minister to act “promptly and decisively” on this collective demand.

Notably, Kadam had earlier made similar requests to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, and Speaker Surama Padhy to convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack and express solidarity with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the attack.

IANS