Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries Friday.

Remembering the father of the nation Ganeshi Lal tweeted, “A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.”

Similarly, reminiscing former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, governor tweeted, “Hon’ble Governor pays rich tribute to the 2nd Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary and remembers the steps taken by him to promote Green Revolution in India with the slogan – ”Jay Jawan, Jay Kisan”.

On the other hand on the 151st birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi said, noting that Gandhian values would remain relevant forever, Patnaik appealed to the people to work towards eradicating poverty, violence, injustice and inequality.

He tweeted, “Humble tributes to the greatest apostle of peace and non-violence on. The ahimsa icon’s immortal ideals transcend the bounds of race, religion and country. They will continue to be our guiding force.”

He also paid a rich tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, on his birth anniversary

