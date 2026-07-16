Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended greetings to all on the occasion of annual Rath Yatra beginning from Thursday, calling upon devotees visiting the holy town of Puri to celebrate the festival in a disciplined manner while abiding by all rules and regulations.

In a video message, Chief Minister Majhi said, “After a year, the sacred Rath Yatra has returned once again. Lord Jagannath will step out from the Shree Mandir and ascend His majestic chariot to bless the whole humanity. Once again, devotees have the rare and wonderful opportunity to behold Lord Jagannath on His chariot.”

“On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone and warmly welcome all devotees visiting Puri. Let us participate in the Rath Yatra by abiding by the law and with dedication and enjoy the divine darshan of Lord Jagannath in a disciplined manner,” the Chief Minister also added.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday also extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

“Jay Jagannath. I am extending best wishes on the occasion of scared Rath yatra. Let us celebrate this world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath with devotion and surrender. I wish that everyone’s life be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity with the blessings of Lord Jagannath,” Patnaik said in a video message.

The holy city of Puri in Odisha is gearing up for the world-famous Ratha Yatra, during which the divine siblings, Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister Devi Subhadra, will embark on their nine-day annual sojourn to the Gundicha Temple from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Police have put in place dynamic traffic arrangements, keeping in view the inflow and outflow of vehicles visiting Puri to ensure smooth traffic movement.

The police have installed 595 permanent and 1,050 temporary signages for public convenience.

This apart, more than 13,000 police personnel, along with adequate number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), will be deployed for security arrangements during the festival.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy will also remain on alert to check any illegal activities through the coastal route.

On the other hand, as many as 19 senior IPS officers have been assigned the duty to supervise the overall security arrangements.

The state government has installed 473 CCTV cameras to keep a watch on the movement of devotees and 65 large LED screens to disseminate important information to devotees in Odia, Hindi and English.

Similarly, 16 permanent mobile towers and several temporary towers have also been set up to strengthen communication services.

Bulk messaging facilities will also be used to disseminate information.

IANS