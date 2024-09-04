Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday approved the dissolution of all the 23 Special Development Councils (SDCs), which were established to focus on preserving tribal culture, traditions, heritage, and identity, the CMO said.

The previous BJD government had initially formed the SDCs in nine tribal-dominated districts – Maurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Koraput – in 2017 in order to ensure the development of the areas through its welfare schemes.

In 2023, the Naveen Patnaik government formed SDCs in 14 more districts apparently keeping an eye on the 2024 elections.

It is alleged that the BJD leaders were appointed as chairman and members of these councils at the time.

PTI