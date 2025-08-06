Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other central ministers in New Delhi and discussed various state-related issues, including the Mahanadi water dispute with neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

In a social media post, Majhi said, “Had a courtesy call with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji today in New Delhi. Discussed Centre-state coordination and various developmental initiatives of the state.”

Majhi, who, along with BJP state president Manmohan Samal, reached the national capital Tuesday night, also met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil Wednesday.

“Called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C R Patil today in New Delhi. Raised Odisha’s concerns over the Mahanadi water dispute and stressed the need for a fair and just resolution. On this occasion, he handed over the ‘Vision Odisha 2036/2047’ document, outlining the state’s long-term development approach,” the chief minister said in an X post.

ଆଜି ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ମାନ୍ୟବର କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଗୃହ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @AmitShah ଙ୍କ ସହ ସୌଜନ୍ୟମୂଳକ ସାକ୍ଷାତ କଲି। ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବିକାଶମୂଳକ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ଓ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର-ରାଜ୍ୟ ସମନ୍ୱୟ ସମ୍ପର୍କିତ ବିଷୟଗୁଡ଼ିକ ଉପରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇଥିଲା।

Earlier, Majhi had said that his government was trying to resolve the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh amicably through negotiations. He had written a letter to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and pitched for a discussion on the matter for the resolution of the issue.

The state government, meanwhile, has also stated that the Mahanadi Water Tribunal has allowed more time for negotiations between the two states to resolve the dispute amicably.

Majhi’s meeting with Patil holds significance as the Centre has a key role to play in resolving the matter.

The Centre, as well as Odisha and Chhattisgarh, are governed by the BJP.

Accompanied by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, Majhi also met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi.

The CM said he has urged the Centre to enhance the rice procurement target from Odisha for the upcoming Kharif season.

He sought an increase in the monthly lifting of rice by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure timely evacuation, which is critical for smooth procurement in the upcoming season.

The chief minister also informed the Union food minister about the state’s proactive steps, such as the promotion of millets and the expansion of storage infrastructure to strengthen food security and safeguard farmers’ interests.

“Called on Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri @JoshiPralhad ji today at New Delhi. Requested enhancement of the rice procurement target for the upcoming season in view of the anticipated surplus in the state,” Majhi said in the X post.

Joshi, in a social media post, said, “Shri @MohanMOdisha, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, called on me today in Parliament. He apprised me of the state’s record paddy procurement for KMS 2024-25 and proposed enhancing rice procurement targets and expediting evacuation by @FCI_India. Union Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp and Deputy Chief Minister Shri @KVSinghDeo1 were also present during the discussion.”

“I have directed officials to examine the proposals and assess their feasibility. We remain firmly committed to supporting our farmers and ensuring timely, efficient procurement and distribution across the state @fooddeptgoi,” Joshi said.

Majhi also met Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Public Enterprises, and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the day and discussed the expansion of the Rourkela steel plant in Sundergarh district.

“Called on Hon’ble Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Public Enterprises, and Steel, Shri @hd_kumaraswamy ji today in New Delhi. Discussed the development of the steel sector in Odisha, including the expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant, along with matters related to industrial growth and employment generation in the State. On this occasion, presented him with the ‘Vision Odisha 2036/2047’ document,” Majhi added.

Meanwhile, Singh Deo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the day.

“Had the honour of meeting Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi. A moment of profound gratitude, reflection, and shared commitment to building a Viksit Bharat with Odisha’s unique spirit and contributions at its heart. Presented sacred Mahaprasad from Shri Jagannath Dham — a symbol of unity, humility, and divine grace.

“It carries the blessings of millions of devotees and the timeless legacy of our land. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath continue to guide our collective journey towards an empowered, inclusive, and culturally enriched India,” Singh Deo said in an X post.

“Had the honour of meeting Hon’ble Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji, in New Delhi — joined by my wife and Hon’ble Balangir MP Smt. Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo. As a gesture of devotion and heritage, we presented Puri Mahaprasad, the sacred offering of Mahaprabhu Jagannath. It was a moment that beautifully blended Odisha’s spiritual legacy with our shared commitment to national progress. Grateful for the meaningful exchange and the opportunity to represent Odisha’s cultural pride and developmental aspirations,” he added.

