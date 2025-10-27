Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan MajhiMonday invited investors to participate in the state’s “port-led” economic transformation, asserting that the state is emerging as a key driver of India’s eastern maritime resurgence.

Majhi remarked at India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said Odisha is committed to developing a strong port-based economy and transforming its ports into engines of trade, industry, and employment to drive India’s growth over the next 25 years.

On the occasion, the state signed seven MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore, including a proposal for the development of an all-weather Satellite Major Port at Bahuda Muhana (Rs 21,500 crore) and the establishment of the National Mega Ship Building Cluster (Rs 22,700 crore).

“Odisha is committed to building a strong port-led and port-based economy and will transform its ports into engines of trade, industry, and employment, driving India’s growth journey for the next 25 years”, the CMO issued a statement quoting Majhi.

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and organised by the Indian Ports Association (IPA), brought together leaders from over 100 countries, including policymakers, industry experts, innovators, and investors, to deliberate on the future of the global maritime sector and India’s growing leadership within it.

Majhi also met and interacted with leading industry representatives from the port and blue economy sectors, inviting them to explore investment opportunities and take advantage of Odisha’s rapidly developing maritime and coastal ecosystem.

He highlighted Odisha’s strategic position as India’s emerging maritime hub on the eastern coast.

Stating that Odisha’s maritime strength is driving a new era of industrial and economic growth, Majhi said, “With Paradip, Dhamra, Gopalpur, and upcoming ports at Astaranga, Jatadhari Muhan, Subarnarekha, and Bahuda, we are expanding our total port handling capacity to 500 million tonnes annually by 2047, supported by three major ship anchor points.”

The Bahuda Port, with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore and Rs 24,700 crore towards a shipbuilding and repair cluster, along with the Puri Cruise Terminal, will redefine Odisha’s coastal economy and global trade linkages, the chief minister said.

He outlined key initiatives such as the development of 14 non-major ports and two transformational projects, the Bahuda Port and the Shipbuilding Cluster at Mahanadi Mouth.

At the special Odisha session, Majhi said the state’s vast coastline and strategic location make it the gateway to the East and a natural hub for maritime trade.

At the event in Mumbai, Majhi also inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion at Maritime Week 2025, organised at NESCO Grounds, Mumbai.