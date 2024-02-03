Bhubaneswar: Three-day long ‘Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani’ (World Odia Language Conference) was inaugurated Saturday by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha state anthem ‘Vande Utkal Janani’ was sung at 11am February 3 to mark the conference’s inauguration.

The conference will have 16 sessions and a special session on Jagannath consciousness, said Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sujata R Karthikeyan.

Language experts from different parts of India and abroad along with several Odia associations will attend the conference, she said.

A walk-through museum has also been set up to showcase the history of Odia language.

Internationally renowned scholars including Padma Shri Hermann Kulke, Uwe Skoda, Arlo Griffiths, Ante Schmedichen and many national-level scholars will attend the conference over three days. Uwe Skoda and Arlo Griffiths were given a rousing welcome after their arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here Friday.

