Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Friday joined the festive spirit of Durga Puja as they visited several pandals in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

Both leaders paid obeisance to the Goddess Durga and interacted with pandal hoppers.

Despite attempts to keep their visits apolitical, the presence of local politicians and MLAs brought political fervour to the proceedings.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister waived the ground rent for Durga Puja pandals across Odisha and Puja organisers expressed their gratitude for the gesture.

Accompanied by his wife, Majhi began his pandal tour at Patana Sahi in Bhubaneswar’s Old Town, where he offered prayers and performed the aarti with devotees chanting “Jai Maa Durga”.

He continued his visit to prominent marquees in several areas like Baramunda, Nayapalli, Rasulgarh, Saheed Nagar, Bhomikhal, Laxmi Sagar and Station Chhak, where he was greeted with traditional fervour.

BJP MLA Babu Singh, former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, and other local politicians joined Majhi at various pandals.

The Chief Minister said, “I feel fortunate to receive the blessings of the Goddess and the responsibility as Chief Minister. I prayed before Maa Durga for the happiness, peace and prosperity of our people. May Odisha, in the next five years, transform into a prosperous state.”

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) revealed that Majhi planned to visit pandals in Cuttack Saturday, before spending time in his home district Keonjhar the next day.

Leader of the Opposition and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik also visited Puja pandals in Rasulgarh, Saheed Nagar and Baragarh, accompanied by his party members.

Patnaik was greeted by organisers and priests at the pandals.

Extending his greetings to the people, Patnaik said, “On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, I visited pandals in Bhubaneswar and sought Maa Durga’s blessings. I prayed for the well-being of the people of Odisha.”

Bhubaneswar Mayor and BJD leader Sulochana Das reacted to the overwhelming public reception for Patnaik, stating that there was a huge crowd at the pandals during his visit.

“Despite being out of office, his presence continues to resonate with the people. His popularity and connection with the masses were clearly evident,” she said.

State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan criticised Patnaik for his “sudden participation” in the festivities.

“Patnaik had never shown interest in visiting puja pandals when he was in power for the last 24 years. He even refrained from attending Rabana Podi. Now, after CM Majhi’s visit to the pandals, he seems to be following his footsteps,” the minister said.

Harichandan also said that “political competition” should not overshadow the spirit of the festivities.

