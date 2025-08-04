Keonjhar: On the first day of his two-day visit to Keonjhar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday reviewed various development works in the district at the Durbar Hall.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister held discussions with the District Collector and other senior officials on key areas including forest protection, tourism, rural development, roads, transport, health, education, irrigation, women’s empowerment, agriculture and industry.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of these initiatives, he instructed officials to expedite the execution of all ongoing projects. Emphasising the importance of connectivity and transportation, the CM reviewed progress on several key infrastructure projects including the Raisuan Airstrip, Keonjhar Bypass, Iconic Bridge, Railway Station Road, Nudurpada to Kaliahata Road, Pithagola Road (linking Harichandanpur to Telkoi), Suakati-Duguna Bridge over the Baitarani River, the Mining Corridor, and other major road developments.

He instructed the administration to address delays and remove bottlenecks, especially those involving the Forest department. He stressed the need to finalise tenders in a timely manner while maintaining the quality of work. The CM also reviewed plans for enhancing regional connectivity through the Barbil Bypass Project and the NH-49 extension.

He called for strengthening healthcare and education services across the district. Congratulating the district administration for significant achievements under the Subhadra Yojana and Lakhpati Didi Yojana, Majhi urged officials to address law and order challenges and work towards transforming Keonjhar into a model district. The CM instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive development plan focusing on industrial growth, tourism promotion and renewable energy.

He also called for immediate action in areas facing drinking water shortages. Reviewing NH projects, he directed officials to expedite the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Barbil– Chandikhol road extension and submit updates on the Rimuli– Panikoili and Rimuli–Rajamunda roads, among others under the NHAI.

He also reviewed plans for a steel plant, renovation of the Maa Tarini shrine, and completion of the Barbil Bypass. Majhi instructed officials to fast-track forest land transfers and prioritise improvements in healthcare and sports infrastructure.

Among others present at the review meeting were Ghasipura MLA Badrinarayan Patra, Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud, Patna MLA Akhil Chandra Naik, Telkoi MLA Dr Fakir Mohan Naik, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sagarika Sahu, Police DIG Brijesh Rai, Regional Chief Conservator of Forests P Ramaswami, District Collector Vishal Singh, SP Kushalkar Nitin Dagudu and Divisional Forest Officer HD Dhanraj. On the occasion, the CM flagged off a dedicated coconut collection vehicle for the Ghatgaon Maa Tarini Temple, three ambulances for public use, and the ‘Abhinav Ekal Rath’– a mobile education unit designed to provide cultural education in remote rural areas.

