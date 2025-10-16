Nuapada: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress, questioning their alleged silence over the alleged gangrape of an Odia medical college student in West Bengal’s Durgapur.

Majhi raised the issue at the BJP’s ‘Bijay Sankalp Samabesh’, part of the election campaign for the November 11 Nuapada bypoll.

“What was the role of both BJD and the Congress when a woman from the state was gangraped in West Bengal? Did they hit the streets or criticise Mamata Banerjee government? No, both parties preferred to remain silent. This speaks about their concern for women,” Majhi said.

The chief minister’s remark came a day after Opposition BJD leaders accused the ruling BJP of doing politics over the heinous crime like gangrape of a woman student.

“We strongly condemn the Durgapur incident and BJP’s attempt to take political mileage out of it,” the BJD had said in a statement Wednesday.

Majhi also criticised the Congress for its MLAs’ paralysing proceedings of the Assembly over women issues.

“The party which creates a lot of noise in the Assembly over women’s issues remained silent over the Durgapur incident,” Majhi alleged.

Majhi also criticised BJD president and former CM Naveen Patnaik over the alleged personal attack on BJP’s Nuapada candidate Jay Dholakia.

“Some BJD leaders have made personal comments, calling Jay Dholakia an ‘adopted son’ of late MLA Rajendra Dholakia. We expected Naveen Babu, being a sensitive person, to condemn such remarks. But he has chosen to remain silent,” he said.

Referring to BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria, the chief minister said, “The BJD could not get a candidate from Nuapada district and imported one from Attabira in Bargarh district. Nuapada’s people consider her as an outsider and will reject her.”

BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said, “Chhuria is not an outsider. She was born in nearby Padmapur in Bargarh district and has close ties to Nuapada. She has been an observer for the district for over four years and is well known to the people.”

Majhi expressed confidence of a win for the BJP, citing support from the organisational base built by former MP Basant Panda and the goodwill of late MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

He said Jay Dholakia joined the BJP, believing only a ‘double engine’ government could fulfil his father’s dream of developing Nuapada.

During the campaign, Majhi made several promises and declared that Nuapada’s development was his personal responsibility.

“The BJP does not go back on its words. We do what we speak. The state BJP government has fulfilled most of the promises during the last 16 months,” the chief minister said.

He criticised the previous chief minister Patnaik for not being able to keep his word.

“In previous bypolls, the then CM used to announce that development of the area was his responsibility. But, after elections, he forgot all the promises made to the people,” Majhi claimed.

Apart from Majhi, the meeting was attended by Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, ministers, MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders.

Majhi also announced that hundreds of panchayat-level leaders of both the BJD and Congress joined the BJP.

“BJD’s Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat candidate Lambodar Nial also joined the saffron party on the occasion,” the chief minister said.

