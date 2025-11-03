Ranchi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit Jharkhand Tuesday to address rallies in support of the BJP candidate for Ghatsila bypoll, a party official said.

Majhi will address rallies at Gandhaniyahat Ground in Ghatsila block and at Baliyaposh football ground in Gurabandha block, he added.

“The party workers are enthusiastic over his arrival. Majhi will infuse new energy among them. All senior leaders and workers of the party are working day and night, engaging in public contact and campaign activities in favour of the NDA candidate,” the party said in a statement Monday.

The Ghatsila bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting JMM MLA Ramdas Soren August 15.

The BJP has fielded Babulal Soren, son of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, while the ruling JMM has nominated Ramdas’ son Somesh Chandra Soren.

The bypoll will be held November 11, and counting of votes will take place November 14.