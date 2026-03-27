Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reduction of Rs 10 per litre in central excise duty on both petrol and diesel, to ensure adequate availability of fuel and essential commodities.

Describing it as a significant move, CM Majhi wrote on his X handle that India always acts with prudence and preparedness under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi amid an evolving global landscape.

“I express my sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for the decisive reduction of Rs 10 per litre in central excise duty on both petrol and diesel for domestic consumption, which will provide immediate relief to households and protect them from global price volatility. The measures taken to ensure adequate domestic availability of fuel and essential commodities further underline the Government of India’s commitment to stability and public welfare,” wrote CM Majhi.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to stay calm and cooperate with the government to maintain stability.

“I appeal to all citizens to remain calm, avoid misinformation, and extend full cooperation in maintaining stability. Together, with trust and collective responsibility, we will continue to navigate these challenges with resilience and unity,” he added.

Amidst the evolving global situation, India continues to act with prudence and preparedness under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. I express my sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for the decisive reduction of ₹10 per litre… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) March 27, 2026

Notably, the government Friday slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each, bringing them down to Rs 3 per litre for petrol and zero for diesel, in a move aimed at cushioning the impact of surging global oil prices.

The government has also provided exemptions on duties for fuel exports and supplies to foreign-going aircraft. Separately, the Centre has rescinded an earlier 2022 notification and granted customs duty relief on imported aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

The reduction comes amid fears of a price hike due to the global energy crisis, triggered by the US-Israel conflict with Iran and the resultant blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.