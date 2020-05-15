Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Friday sought Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for journalists reporting about the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Though the state government had earlier announced insurance of Rs 15 lakh for scribes covering COVID-19, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik termed it too less and demanded that the amount be increased to Rs 50 lakh.

Wishing them ((journalists) safety and good health… It is the ground reporting by these COVID warriors that made it possible for the medical experts to keep the spread of the infection at bay and the state safe,” Patnaik said in a statement.

The Odisha government has announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for doctors, nurses, health workers, people in charge of quarantine centres and panchayat heads of all the 6,798 gram panchayats across the state.

(PTI)