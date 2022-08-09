Bhubaneswar: While highlighting the party’s role in the freedom struggle, Congress in Odisha Tuesday launched ‘Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatra’ to commemorate the 75th anniversary of country’s Independence.

The Yatra, which will be held in all districts of Odisha till August 14, aims at creating awareness among the young generation on the sacrifices made by the Congress workers and leaders for the country’s independence and creating a balanced development after India gained freedom, OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak said.

A number of party leaders led by Pattnayak took out a yatra from Nalco Chhak after paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. The participants marched through different places in the city holding tricolor and Congress flag.

The yatra is significant as majority of the present generation people do not know the sacrifice made by Congress people in the freedom struggle.

The programme was attended by former OPCC presidents including Niranjan Patnaik and Prasad Harichandan and MLA Suresh Routray and many others.

“The Congress had a major role in the freedom struggle and thereafter bringing a balanced development in the country,” Harichandan said, adding that the Congress all along fight for the weaker sections of the society.

PTI