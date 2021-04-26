Cuttack: Odisha has so far sent 1,258 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to states battling surge in COVID-19 cases.

At a time when the entire nation is struggling due to lack of LMO, Odisha is still a surplus state with respect to requirement of LMO. In order to help the states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana out of the crisis, Odisha has been sending LMO to them.

And to send the LMO, green corridors are being devised and police escort teams are being provided so that precious lives can be saved.

Odisha sent 1,258 MT LMO by 69 tankers in the last four days.

Acting on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Police has formed a special cell. And under the direct supervision of Additional DG (Law and order) Yashwant Jethwa, the supply of LMO has been speeded up.

All SPs, DSPs, DIG, IG, and Police Commissioner have been directed to monitor and speed up the job in their respective areas.

PNN