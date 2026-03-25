Cuttack: All district and subordinate courts in Odisha will function in morning hours from April 6 in view of prevailing heatwave conditions, the High Court said Tuesday.

As per the revised schedule, court proceedings will be held from 7 am to 1 pm, with a half-hour recess from 10 am to 10.30 am.

However, the morning court system will not be implemented in Berhampur, Chhatrapur, Bhubaneswar, Koraput (Sadar) and Puri (Sadar), officials said.

The revised timings will remain in force till the last working day before the summer vacation.

The High Court has asked lawyers and litigants to plan their schedules accordingly in line with the new timings.