Bhubaneswar: Two COVID-19 survivors, who have been discharged from hospitals, after their complete recovery urged people Monday not to lose hope on the system. They said it is important to follow government guidelines to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

The survivor duo, both Nizamuddin returnees, hailing from Jajpur and Puri districts, were discharged from Ashwini COVID-19 Hospital in Cuttack April 10 after they results turned showed double negative to the novel coronavirus.

The duo had tested positive to COVID-19 during screening even though they had no such flu symptoms. They were among the 10 persons who were declared cured Friday and discharged from hospital on Saturday.

“From the very beginning, I was not worried because I had no symptoms. I would like to thank doctors and nurses for detecting COVID-19 in me and doing proper treatment so that I recovered fully,” said the survivor from Jajpur, who is a ‘Maulana’.

Apart from abiding the guidelines, one should develop self-confidence to defeat the disease, the Jajpur survivor informed and added that doctors, nurses and family members boosted his mental courage which helped him a lot. He also urged fellow citizens to support the Odisha government’s Health Department and district administration besides maintaining social distancing.

Similarly, the resident of Pipili area, who is also a Nizamiddun returnee, said that early detection of the virus helped him to overcome the disease. He is a postman by profession.

“I was under severe mental stress after getting to know about the COVID-19 status in my case. However, the people around me like the doctors and nurses told me that I will recover and they proved right. I must give credit to the efforts of the Odisha government which has made excellent arrangements for special treatment of coronavirus patients,” the man said.

The man also informed that the COVID-19 patients are being fully taken care of by the Odisha government which provided ‘excellent food’ including breakfast, lunch, afternoon snacks and dinner during the time he was hospitalised. The man also urged all to follow the social distancing norms and obey government guidelines.

Of the total 54 COVID-19 patients in Odisha, so far 13 persons have fully recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from various hospitals.

