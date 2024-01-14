Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Sunday announced January 17 as a holiday to encourage public participation in the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa in Puri town.

As part of the holiday declaration, all government offices and educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed January 17.

Anticipating a huge turnout of around five lakh devotees, five-layer security arrangements have been put in place in Puri, akin to measures taken during the annual Rath Yatra, for the inauguration, officials said.

Rituals, in the run-up to the mega event, have already begun from Friday evening.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said a large number of dignitaries, including ministers, political leaders and saints are likely to attend the event.

Expecting a heavy rush, a strict vigil is being kept across the coastal town: at the 12th-century shrine and the beach area, officials said.

