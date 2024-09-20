Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pravati Parida Friday inaugurated an amusement park on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Spread over 50 acres of land, the park is the fourth one set up and operated by Wonderla Holidays.

The company already has amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida said the park will inspire young minds, enhance the state’s recreational offerings and contribute to the growth of tourism.

With its modern rides and adherence to the safety standards, Wonderla would provide a unique experience for families and visitors, she said.

It offers children the opportunity to step away from mobile screens and engage in outdoor activities that promote both physical and mental development, Parida, who is the in-charge of the Tourism department, said.

By fostering such environments, the amusement park will play a key role in enriching lives and supporting the holistic growth of Odisha’s youth, she added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to support Wonderla as the state wants to attract more numbers of such players to the state.

Though the park was opened for visitors in May this year, it was formally inaugurated today, said MD of Wonderla Holidays Limited, Arun K Chittilappilly.

Since its soft launch in May, Wonderla Bhubaneswar has created more than 400 employment opportunities and contributed significantly to the local economy, he said.

The park (with a capacity of 3,500 people) was constructed within 13 months with an investment of Rs 190 crore and we expect a business of Rs 35 crore in the current financial year, Chittilappilly told PTI.

“As Bhubaneswar city is prone to cyclones, we made the park cyclone proof,” he said.

Stating that the last year’s total turnover of his company would be around Rs 500 crore, Chittilappilly said he is now planning to set up a big amusement park in Chennai with an investment of over Rs 500 crore.

PTI