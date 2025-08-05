Berhampur: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has expanded its drone-based survey and inspection services to the Rayagada and Jeypore circles, in a move aimed at enhancing power distribution reliability and customer service, an official said.

The total area of Jeypore and Rayagada circles is 31,195 sq km, covering the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

“The move is a broader strategy to integrate smart technologies into operations, particularly in geographically challenging and remote areas of southern Odisha. The drone operations, managed under the supervision of the trained employees, are being conducted at flight heights ranging from 30 to 80 metres, with an operational range extending up to 2 km depending on elevation,” the official said.

The advanced drones used in the power distribution operation are equipped with high-resolution cameras and GPS systems, enabling real-time aerial surveillance of the electrical network.

“The objective of drone deployment is to capture detailed imagery of critical installations and map the distribution network from the bird’s eye view, thereby aiding precise documentation and efficient planning,” he said.

Through this initiative, TPSODL aims to continuously monitor its infrastructure, including 33 kV and 11 kV feeders, transformers, and poles, across challenging hill terrains where conventional inspection methods are often time-consuming and difficult.

The GPS-enabled drones also facilitate faster detection of faults and damages, which will preempt proactive steps, allowing the central command centre to coordinate timely responses during major breakdowns. This not only minimises downtime but also significantly improves the reliability of supply and overall customer satisfaction, he said.

“The expansion of drone surveillance to Rayagada and Jeypore reflects our commitment to innovation and service reliability. In areas where physical access is limited, drones offer a smart, safe, and time-efficient solution. This is another step towards building a smarter, more responsive distribution network in southern Odisha,” TPSODL CEO Amit Kumar Garg said.

PTI