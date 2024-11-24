Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has effected a reshuffle in the bureaucracy, changing portfolios of at least 11 senior officers.

According to a notification issued by the general administration department Saturday evening, Special Secretary, Planning and Convergence, Chitra Arumugam has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Labour and ESI. She will also hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Science and Technology.

Project Director Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Yamini Sarangi, has been appointed as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes and GST. She will continue to hold additional charge of Special Secretary Finance, the notification stated.

Additional Secretary, Finance, Smita Rout, will replace her as Project Director of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan. Additional Secretary, Water Resources, Sudhansu Mohan Samal has been posted as MD of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Director, Scheduled Tribes (ST), Indramani Tripathy, will replace Vijay Amruta Kulange as Labour Commissioner, while holding additional charge as Additional Secretary, ST&SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, it said.

A 2012-batch IAS officer, Trilochan Majhi was appointed as Additional Secretary to Home Department. He was earlier serving as Additional Secretary to Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The notification added that Additional Secretary to Finance Department Satyabrata Rout has been appointed as Additional Secretary to Works Department.

PTI