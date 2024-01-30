Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has revised its policy for graduates passing out from government medical colleges to ensure their engagement in government service for a minimum of two years, a notification issued by the Department of Health & Family Welfare stated Tuesday.

The Health & Family Welfare Department has implemented a bond requirement for students seeking admission to government medical colleges.

According to the notification, the bond will be applicable for all candidates seeking admission in government medical colleges, either under state quota or all India quota in PG Diploma/Diplomate National Board (DNB)/Doctorate National Board (DrNB)/MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh courses or any other courses as may be adopted in Odisha and notified from time to time. It will be ensured by Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET), Odisha that no admission of any kind is allowed without bond submission.

After completing any of the above courses, the candidates will have to serve in any health institution in the state for two years.

After serving for two years as per the bond provision, the direct as well as in-service doctors will be released from bond condition.

In case a candidate gets an opportunity for higher study immediately after completion of course, the bond seizes to operate and will come into force after return from study. For higher studies, the candidate will have to submit a declaration in the form of an affidavit before a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC).

Any service or training after Post-graduation (PG) — Senior Resident/Tutor/Faculty in medical colleges/Medical Officer in PSUs or other departments — in Odisha under the state government will be counted towards Post-PG bond service.

The State Medical Council will not release the NOC for registration in any other state unless it receives a clearance from the DMET Odisha regarding the fulfilment of bond conditions.

Private health care institutions registered under Odisha Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act,1990 and subsequent Amendments thereunder, will not engage any doctor unless they obtain an affidavit from the concerned doctors duly sworn in before an Executive Magistrate to the effect that they are not violating any bond provision for the post-PG service and have fulfilled all the bond conditions.

The monetary penalty for defaulters (for not serving in the state for two years after completion of course) will be double the amount of stipend/salary received during study period.

Candidates leaving the course before completion resulting in lapse of a seat will be liable for a monetary penalty of Rs 10 lakh and the amount of stipend/salary received by the date of leaving the course.

In case of non-payment of penalty, a recovery procedure will be initiated against the defaulters violating the bond conditions as per Odisha Public Demand Recovery Act, 1962.

In case no appointment is given by the state government within six months of course completion, the students shall be released from bond conditions and bond lapses.

PNN