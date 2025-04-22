Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is planning to promote cattle rearing and the dairy sector in a bid to check migration of people, particularly labourers, from the state, a minister said Tuesday.

The state government has several schemes for increasing milk production in the state, which could be expanded to arrest the migration of people to other states and cities, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said.

Singh Deo, also the chairman of a task force formed to reduce distressed migration, said the reasons for migration vary from district to district and asked officers to analyse thoroughly and take suitable steps.

“The government is serious about addressing the migration issue,” the deputy chief minister told reporters after a meeting on the matter.

During the meeting, a company, named SBM Advisor, gave a presentation to the members of the task force on the reduction of the displacement of migrant workers through milk production in Odisha.

Minister of Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia was also present at the meeting.

The livelihood of the rural people can be strengthened by dairy farming and cattle rearing, a senior officer said.

It was observed in the meeting that the problem of labourers’ migration can be reduced to a large extent by making women self-reliant and providing them with a permanent source of income throughout the year, he said.

The representative of SBM Advisor LLP requested the state government to provide incentives to the private sector, along with the implementation of existing state schemes, to make rural people employable in their villages, the official said.

Of the 30 districts in Odisha, 14 have been identified as migration-prone in the state.

To initiate interventions at the grassroots level, the Odisha government has been implementing a state action plan for the safety and welfare of inter-state migrant workmen, the official said.

Senior officials of the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Labour & ESI, Fisheries and Animal Resource Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water departments attended the meeting and gave their opinions on how to tackle the migration problem.

Odisha govt plans to promote cattle rearing, dairy to check labourers’ migration

