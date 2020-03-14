Bhubaneswar: After setting global benchmarks in cyclone management, Odisha Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) is now on its way to achieve ‘Tsunami Ready’ tag for 328 tsunami-prone villages of six costal districts.

This was discussed at the governing body meeting of OSDMA held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan here Thursday evening.

It was also decided to achieve ‘Tsunami Ready’ tag for these villages by fulfilling the 11 parameters set by Unicef. Jena said, “In the meanwhile, two villages namely Baxipali of Ganjam district and Gadaharishpur of Jagatsingpur district have qualified all the parameters. These two villages might get Unicef certificate soon.”

After award of the certificate, these two villages would be first tsunami ready villages among 56 nations in the entire Indian Ocean region, he added.

Tripathy directed for proper repair and maintenance of the multipurpose cyclone/flood shelters before June 2020. He also directed the officials to ensure supply of emergency equipment to cyclone shelters under the direct supervision of respective fire stations for keeping the machines in good working condition.

State Institute of Disaster Management (SIDM) is now under construction on the campus of Revenue Officers Training Institute (ROTI) at Gothapatana. SIDM would be a state-of-the-art institution with world class training infrastructure, training modules and facilities. Target was set to complete construction of the building by March 31, 2021.