Baliguda: In a shocking incident, the body of a 12-year-old minor boy, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found hanging from a mango tree under mysterious circumstances near Srirampur village under Kotagada police limits in Kandhamal district Wednesday morning.

The deceased boy was identified as Subham Pradhani, son of Dhwaja Pradhani, a resident of Odia Sahi locality in the same village.

Police said family members of Subham had failed to trace him since Tuesday despite searching for him frantically.

Locals spotted his body hanging from a mango tree near the village Wednesday morning and informed his family members who reached the spot immediately.

Family members then lodged a complaint at the Kotagada police station alleging that Subham had been murdered.

Personnel from Kotagada PS reached the spot and brought down the body. They sent it to Tumudibandha Community Health Centre for post-mortem.

PNN