Dhenkanal: Around 12 workers had a narrow escape when a tower wagon caught fire at Joranda railway station yard in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district Thursday, an official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire erupted when the tower wagon was engaged in the maintenance of tracks.

While railways said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the incident, sources said an electric short-circuit was suspected to have triggered the fire.

The tower wagon coming from Rajathgarh was engaged in maintenance work at Joranda railway station yard.

Between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, a fire broke out in the wagon, following which 12 workers engaged in work jumped out of it and saved their lives, he said.

Fire tenders took more than two hours to bring the blaze under control, the official said.

Train services on the Dhenkanal-Rajathgarh section were suspended for some time but were restored after inspection by senior railway officials and Dhenkanal district Collector Manoranjan Mallik.

Khurda Railway Division PRO N Mohanty said investigation is underway to find out the cause of the fire.

