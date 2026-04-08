Nayagarh: The death toll from a firecracker explosion in Odisha’s Nayagarh district rose to four Wednesday, police said.

A total of six people, including a minor boy, sustained serious burn injuries in the blast that occurred while preparing firecrackers at Korada village under Nuagaon police limits April 3.

One person had died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar Saturday, and three others succumbed to their injuries while under treatment at a local hospital Tuesday and Wednesday. Two others are still receiving medical care, an officer added.

Police have registered a case and arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the illegal manufacture of firecrackers, he said.