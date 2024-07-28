Berhampur: The Odisha forest department has launched a search operation for a tiger which has been suspected to have killed at least 17 cattle in the last four months in Ganjam district, an official said Sunday.

The carcass of a bovine was recovered from Dimiripalli under the Jagannath Prasad forest range of the Ghumusar North division Friday, which was the latest cattle-killing incident in the area, he said.

Ghumusar North Divisional Forest Officer Himansu Sekhar Mohanty said it was suspected that the tiger killed the bovine, and panic gripped villagers after the “latest attack by the suspected big cat on cattle”.

“Our staffers rushed to the spot and seized the carcass for post-mortem examinations,” he said.

The tiger is suspected to have killed at least 17 cattle, including calves, in the division in the last four months, another official said.

“Forest personnel have started patrolling nearby areas, and the priority for us is to identify the animal and observe its behaviour,” the DFO said.

Mohanty said forest personnel have set up at least 30 trap cameras in nearby areas and at least four teams have been engaged to track the animal’s movement.

Villagers have been asked not to venture into the forest area.

Forest officials have also advised the people not to leave their cattle alone for grazing.

They need to capture the big cat soon to protect domestic animals, said Prakash Chandra Sahu, a resident of Bhanjanagar.

Recently, a delegation of local farmers led by Sahu has submitted a memorandum to the DFO, demanding capture of the cattle-eater animal.

PTI