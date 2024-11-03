Bhubaneswar: Expressing concern over the death of around 50 elephants this year, Odisha Forest Minister Ganesh Ram SingKhuntia has ordered a detailed inquiry into the unnatural death of elephants in the state.

As per a press note issued Sunday by the state forest department, SingKhuntia has written a letter in this regard to the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Satyabrat Sahu and expressed concern over the death of around 50 elephants in the state in the current year.

Describing the matter circulated in the media as very alarming, the forest minister also stated that additional care and protective measures are necessary to curb the issue. SingKhuntia noted that the state government has been taking various steps to prevent the unnatural death of the jumbos which includes the deployment of Gaja Sathis and Rapid Action Teams etc.

“But more care and sincerity on the part of forest officials have become the need of the hour to ensure a safe environment with statutory protective measures for the safety of the elephants. Priority must be given on the matter and errant officers must not be let scot-free,” emphasised the forest minister.

He further added that responsibilities will be fixed against the officers found negligent and inefficient in safeguarding the life of the jumbos.

Singkhuntia has ordered for division-wise thorough investigation of the jumbo death incidents reported so far in 2024. He directed to take stringent action against those found responsible and to submit a report within a month.

Notably, the All-Odisha Elephant Census-2024 report has revealed that as many as 2,098 numbers of elephants were counted in 38 Forest Divisions across the state.

This includes 313 adult tuskers, 13 adult makhna, 748 adult females, 148 sub-adult males, 282 sub-adult females, 209 juveniles and 385 calves. There was no presence of elephants in 13 Wild Life Divisions.

IANS