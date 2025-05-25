Balasore: Five poachers have been arrested with a country-made gun, bows and arrows from a forest in Odisha’s Kuldiha area, an official said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday, after the poachers were allegedly trying to steal a trap camera installed inside the forest, and their images were recorded in another camera, he said.

Based on that information, a team of forest officials raided an area near Chem Chala beat house and arrested them.

Out of the five poachers, four belong to Oupada area in Balasore district and another to neighbouring Mayurbhanj, he added.

PTI