Balasore: Four fishermen went missing after venturing into the sea in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said Sunday.

These fishermen from Kankadapal village under the Baliapal block in the district ventured into the sea Saturday morning and did not return, a senior officer said.

“Fishermen usually return to the coast by afternoon on the same day. But they had not returned home till evening. So, their family members began to panic and informed the local police. A search operation is underway by the Odisha Police to rescue them,” he said.

The state police, in a post on X, said they have deployed a 12-tonne vessel from the Kasafal Marine Police Station and two boats of 12 tonnes and 5 tonnes from the Balaramgadi Marine Police Station.

Additionally, a ‘Sagar Mitra’ team from the state Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department has also joined the rescue operation, it said.

With the help of drones, aerial surveillance is being conducted to locate the missing fishermen, the police said.

The search operations are underway in the sea since early morning by the Marine Police Station

At the request of the state police, the Indian Coast Guard has also joined the rescue operation, they said.

Police personnel have strengthened patrolling along the coastline, and communication has been established with marine police stations in the neighbouring states to continue efforts to rescue the missing persons, the Odisha Police wrote on the social media platform.

PTI