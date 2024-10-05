Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday permitted 1990-batch IPS officer and Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy Arun Kumar Sarangi to take voluntary retirement from government service.

Sarangi, former in-charge Director General of Police (DGP), has been appointed as Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) by the state government, effective Monday.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department Saturday, Sarangi’s voluntary retirement request, submitted September 30, has been approved. He had sought to retire from service from October 7.

The state government relaxed conditions contained in sub-section-2 of All India Service Rules-1958 to facilitate Sarangi’s retirement. He will receive full retirement benefits as per All India Service Rules-1958.

Sarangi’s service as the chairman of OPSC will be regulated in accordance with the Odisha Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1952.

Sarangi’s appointment as OPSC Chairman was notified September 27. He was made the acting DGP December 31, 2023, and held the post till YB Khurania was appointed August 16.

